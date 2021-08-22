RPD investigating double shooting on N Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after two men were shot Sunday overnight on N Clinton Avenue near Carl Street.

Officers say a 25-year-old man was shot at least one time in his lower body at around 3 a.m. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Shortly afterwards, a private vehicle took a 32-year-old man to Rochester General Hospital after the man had been shot at least once in his upper body. His injuries are considered life-threatening but he is expected to survive.

Police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. N Clinton Avenue between Avenues A and D was closed while police investigated but has since reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

