ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Clifford Avenue Sunday night.

Authorities say Shotspotter detected shots in the 1000 block of Clifford Avenue and upon officer arrival they did locate evidence of a shooting.

Police say a 43-year-old man was at Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, police say they learned of another gunshot wound victim. A 25 year-old man was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The RPD says that during the investigating it appears that the two men were shot on Clifford Avenue.

Clifford Avenue was shut down but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.