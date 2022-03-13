ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were hospitalized, one remains in critical condition, after a double shooting on Bay Street Saturday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot at least once in his upper body. Police say the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Responding officials learned of a second shooting victim, a 48-year-old man. A private vehicle took him to Strong Memorial Hospital before officers arrived to the scene.

Authorities said the second victim was shot at least once in his upper body and his injuries are not life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with more info is asked to call 911.

