2 teenagers hospitalized following double shooting near Lexington Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police confirmed two people were hospitalized after officers responded to reports of a shooting on Pierpont Street by Lexington Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Following an update at 11 p.m., RPD confirmed the two people involved in the shooting were both teenagers.

According to authorities, officers at the scene located an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male inside a house near Pierpoint Street, where the shooting is believed to have occurred.

The 18-yea-old victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to the lower body, while the second victim was shot at least once to the lower extremity. Police say they both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. The status on their condition has yet to be announced.

Lexington Avenue between Straub Street and Rainier is closed. Pierpont Street is also closed for southbound traffic at Pierpont and Mason Street. Brooklyn Street at Glenwood Avenue also remains closed

Officials on scene continue to investigate the area.

RPD has confirmed that 2 people have been shot here on Lexington St earlier this evening. Other details unknown at this time. This video is facing the corner of Pierpont St in the 200 block of Lexington Ave. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/LzaqorYdLK — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 26, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.