1 dead, 1 seriously injured after double shooting near West Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was fatally shot while another suffers from serious injuries in a shooting in the area of West Avenue in Rochester late Friday evening.

The first victim was identified as a man in his late 30s. He was taken to URMC where he remains in critical condition. Rochester Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

While at the scene of the shooting, a separate call came in for a man who was shot in a vehicle near Day Place. Upon their arrival, officers located a second man in his late 30s who was shot in his upper body.

The second victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers learned the second victim was shot in the rear parking lot on West Avenue, close to the same place where the first victim was shot.

“The preliminary investigation thus far has revealed there was a shoot-out in the parking

lot at 493 West Ave in which almost two dozen gunshots were fired,” Rochester Police officials said.

Authorities say it appears that the first victim was standing in the parking lot when he was shot and that the second victim was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot when he was shot.

The RPD says this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

“The victim on West Avenue was not an intended target,” officials stated. “Upon further investigation it appears the victim was caught in the cross-fire of shots being fired in the parking lot of this location.”

According to the RPD, there were several dozen people in the parking lot when the gunshots were fired.

Anyone who was present during this incident and has additional information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 911 or by dialing (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

“Again, this is not to minimize the loss of life, being a victim of violence is never acceptable,” officials said. “The Rochester Police Department wishes to pass on our condolences to the surviving family members. We also request and encourage any assistance from witnesses who may have observed this violence. It will take our community joining together in peace to bring peace.”

There are no suspects in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.