RPD investigating carjacking on Dale Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports of an armed robbery Sunday afternoon on Dale Street.

Officers say a 46-year-old man from Rochester was robbed at gunpoint and that the Chevy Malibu he was driving was taken.

The vehicle was recovered on Peckham Street at short time later.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

On Saturday afternoon, a woman was robbed at gunpoint, and her car taken on Seyle Terrace. Two people were arrested.

A police task force is investigating more than dozen armed carjackings around Monroe County in the past month.