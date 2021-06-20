Rochester police investigating burglary at Nick Tahou Hots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department was called to a burglary at Nick Tahou Hots. Surveillance video at the restaurant showed the suspect arrived on bike and made his way into the restaurant Saturday at 11:59 p.m.

“Upon arrival, the location was checked and cleared by Rochester Police Officers and our K9 unit,’ the RPD said.

Nick Tahou Hots tweeted about the incident and said an unknown male broke into the restaurant and they were alerted by the restaurant’s alarm system.

The restaurant will be closed Sunday and Monday while repairs are being done. The RPD’s investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

At approximately 1240 am this morning the restaurant was broken into by an unknown male. We were alerted by our alarm system and @RochesterNYPD responded. Video footage is being reviewed. Thank you to RPD and RPD K9 for making sure the building was cleared and safe. #ROC — Nick Tahou Hots (@Nick_Tahou_Hots) June 20, 2021

Arrived on bike. Broke in. Found nothing he liked and left. RPD @ROCLocustClub officers stayed on the phone and helped temporarily secure the building before we could arrive to make temp repairs. pic.twitter.com/OgwAYME7Vu — Nick Tahou Hots (@Nick_Tahou_Hots) June 20, 2021

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.