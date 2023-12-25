ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of two people shot in the 200 block of Avenue A Monday afternoon.

According to RPD, around 2:55 p.m. there was a report of two people shot in the Avenue A area. Initially upon arriving no victims were located.

Police say during the preliminary investigation, a 34-year-old Rochester man arrived at RGH by private vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is active. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911. The area of the incident has been re-opened to traffic.