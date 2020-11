ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at T-Mobile early Sunday afternoon.

Officers say two men were wearing dark clothing and ski masks when they entered the store on N Goodman Street. According to the RPD, the two men showed handguns and stole multiple cell phones.

The suspects then fled the store. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.