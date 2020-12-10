RPD investigating after two people shot in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a pair of Thursday afternoon shootings in the city.

Police say officers responded to Lake Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a 37-year-old male city resident who had been shot at least one time. He was transported to an area hospital with what are considered non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating police say a 19-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital by a private vehicle. Police say she too was shot at least one time and her injuries are also considered non-life threatening.

At this time, no suspects are in custody and police say the investigation is ongoing.