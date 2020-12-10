RPD investigating after two people shot in Rochester

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC photo/Pat Riley)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a pair of Thursday afternoon shootings in the city.

Police say officers responded to Lake Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a 37-year-old male city resident who had been shot at least one time. He was transported to an area hospital with what are considered non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating police say a 19-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital by a private vehicle. Police say she too was shot at least one time and her injuries are also considered non-life threatening.

At this time, no suspects are in custody and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss