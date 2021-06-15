RPD investigating after man dropped off at Strong with gunshot wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after they say a man was dropped off a Strong Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound.

Officials say officers responded to Strong around 10 a.m. after a 49-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body was dropped off by private vehicle.

Police say the victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Police say they are working to determine where the shooting took place.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.