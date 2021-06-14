RPD investigating after 22-year-old woman shot inside her home on Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a young woman was shot while inside her home on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Selye Terrace for the report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a 22-year-old female city resident with at least one gunshot wound in the upper body.

She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.

Police say she was inside a home when she was truck by gunfire. They add the circumstances surrounding this shooting remain ongoing.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call 911.

