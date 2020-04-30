UPDATE: Rochester man killed in shooting on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – One man has died from a gunshot wound after a shooting possibly involving two people on Wednesday evening.

32-year-old Nathan Bernard of Rochester was killed after he was shot on Genesee Street.

According to the RPD, officers responded to the report of one person shot around 7:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Bernard unconscious and bleeding. American Medical Response arrived on scene and transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital, but ultimately he died of his injuries.

While responding to the shooting of Bernard, it was reported that another male had been shot and taken to the hospital by private vehicle. According to RPD, it isn’t clear if these two incidents are related.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident as a homicide. No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department or Crimestoppers at 423-9300.

