RPD: 13 shot in 10 shootings this holiday weekend, 5 arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It was a busy 4th of July weekend for Rochester police.

Police officials say from 10:40 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Sunday, 13 people were shot in 10 seperate incidents. As a result of these shootings, five people have been arrested.

At this time, there have been no reported fatalities as a result of any of the holiday weekend shootings in Rochester.

The timeline of events, according to Rochester police:

July 3rd at 10:40 a.m., a 37-year-old male, city resident, was shot in the 200 block of Saratoga Avenue. The victim suffered a serious but non-fatal wound to his lower body.

July 4, at 9:05 a.m., a 22-year-old male, city resident, was shot in the 300 block of Conkey Avenue. The victim suffered a non-fatal wound to his lower body.

July 4, at 10:44 p.m., a 33-year-old male, Irondequoit resident, was shot in the 300 block of Bernard Street. The victim suffered a serious but non-fatal wound to his lower body.

July 4, at 11:17 p.m., a 19-year-old male, city resident, and a 30-year-old male, city resident, was shot in the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue. Both victims suffered non-fatal injuries to the upper body.

July 5, at 12:37 a.m., a 17-year-old male, 20-year-old male, and 33-year-old female, all city residents, were shot in the 400 block of Chili Avenue. The victims suffered serious but non-fatal wounds to the torso and upper body.

A Genesee Section Officer heard the gunfire and saw a male firing a gun in the direction of the victims. The officer chased the male and safely arrested him and recovered a handgun.

Investigators charged Shallah Sherman, age 34, a city resident, with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, Reckless Endangerment in the first degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the fourth degree.

During this shootout, Sherman was not the only person firing a handgun. The investigation continues, and additional charges are likely against Sherman and other males involved in this incident. During the preliminary investigation, another firearm was recovered at the scene.

July 5, at 12:48 a.m., an 18-year-old female, city resident, was shot in the 1300 block of North Clinton Avenue. The victim suffered a serious but non-fatal injury to the upper body.

July 5, at 1:00 a.m., a 29-year-old male, city resident, was shot in the 54 block of Rugby Avenue. The victim suffered a serious injury to the upper body that is potentially life-threatening.

July 5, at 2:09 a.m., a 16-year-old male, city resident, was shot in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim suffered a non-fatal injury to the face.

As officers were investigating this shooting and trying to render aid to the victim, they were approached by a group of approximately 25 people, unrelated to the shooting. The group began to swear and yell at officers and interfered with an officer who attempted to secure someone. Two members of the group grabbed an officer’s arms, and one of them punched an officer in the head. Another officer was injured as he attempted to assist the first officer.

Officers arrested the following individuals:

Bartholomew R. Murdock, age 30, a city resident, charged with Assault in the second degree to a Police Officer and Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree (taken to booking).

Alyssa L. Sadwick, age 28, a city resident, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct (issued an appearance ticket).

Christian Nelson, age 29, a city resident, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree and Resisting Arrest (issued an appearance ticket).

Joel Dow, age 36, a Brighton resident, charged with Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct (issued an appearance ticket).

July 5, at 4:37 a.m., a 27-year-old male, city resident, was shot in the 100 block of Lyell Avenue. The victim suffered non-fatal injuries to the lower body.

July 5, at 3:58 p.m., a 23-year-old male, city resident, was shot in the 400 block of Alphonse Street. The victim suffered a non-fatal injury to the upper body.

All of these shootings are currently under investigation with Patrol Section Investigations.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.