ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a ‘suspicious death’ on Sunday as a homicide.

According to RPD, officers responded to 1786 St. Paul Street for the report of an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, officers said the woman was dead. The circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious and it is being investigated as a homicide.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.