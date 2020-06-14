RPD identifies man shot and killed on N. Clinton Avenue Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man has died after being shot Sunday morning on the 1600 block of N. Clinton Avenue in Rochester as 35 year old Trenton Cook of Rochester.

No arrests have been made in connection to this incident, and police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

Rochester Police officers responded to the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers found Cook who had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

An ambulance transported Cook to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time afterwards.

N. Clinton Avenue was shut down between Bastian Street and Resolute Street for the next few hours.