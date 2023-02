ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after an unidentified female was found dead on Myrtle Street Tuesday evening.

According to RPD, police found the woman dead on scene. The age of the victim is unknown at this time.

RPD said that the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are suspicious and that her death is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.