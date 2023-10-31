ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are investigating two robberies toward food delivery drivers in the City of Rochester Monday night.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to Electric Avenue before 9:30 p.m. for a robbery. The victim, a 27-year-old man working as a delivery driver for a local restaurant, told police that two suspects approached him with a knife and demanded the food. They took the food and left the scene in a vehicle. The victim was not physically harmed.

Officers said they found the vehicle not far from the scene, but the suspects were not in it.

The second robbery took place on Post and Congress Avenue. Officers said they responded to the area around 9:45 p.m. and met the victim, a 23-year-old man who also worked as a food delivery driver.

The victim told RPD that he met with the customer in the 800 block of Post Avenue to deliver food. He says he handed the food to the suspect and was then sprayed in the face with pepper spray. The victim was uninjured.

According to RPD, the suspect handed the food to other adults and proceeded to take the victim’s delivery vehicle. The vehicle was later found unoccupied with the victim’s belongings inside.

No suspects were arrested for either of the robberies and RPD is working to follow up on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.