ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating two hit-and-runs that occurred in the City of Rochester overnight into Tuesday.

The first occurred after midnight on Tuesday involving three vehicles in the area of Hudson Avenue and Sobieski Street. Police say the striking vehicle was turning onto Hudson Ave. when it hit a car head-on. The car that was struck then hit a parked car.

The car that was hit by the suspect was occupied by two women in their 20s who were uninjured. The striking vehicle left the scene.

At 1:15 a.m., another crash occurred in the area of Weyl Street and Bauman Street. According to RPD, the crash involved two cars and the suspected vehicle left the scene. The other driver, a woman in her 20s, stayed on the scene. She was uninjured.

None of the suspects have been found for either of these crashes.