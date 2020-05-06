RPD investigates both a double and triple overnight shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating both a triple shooting and a double shooting that took place in the city of Rochester in the late hours of Tuesday, into Wednesday morning.

The first shooting took place on Clifford Avenue that sent two Rochester men to the hospital. Police said they responded to Clifford Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of two people shot. Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old man, of Rochester, and a 30-year-old man, also of Rochester, both with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to RPD, the 30-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition. The injuries for the 33-year-old man are non-life threatening.

RPD is also investigating a triple shooting on Lyell Avenue. The condition of those involved is unknown. Surrounding streets were blocked off until around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday when police cleared the scene.

Arrests have not been made in either of the shootings. Details are limited as the investigation is underway but information will be provided as it becomes available.

