ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the ‘suspicious death’ of a staff member of DePaul Addiction Services.

Officers responded to DePaul on Tuesday after receiving a report of a fight and possible assault of a staff member. According to police, both parties involved left the scene before their arrival.

The next morning, police were told by Strong Memorial Hospital that the staff member — a woman in her 30s — was in critical condition and then passed away shortly after.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner and the Major Crimes Unit are currently working to determine the circumstances of her death and if there was a connection to the reported fight at DePaul Addiction Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

