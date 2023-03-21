ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating an attempted smash-and-grab that occurred at Dunkin Donuts on Lake Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the suspects crashed a vehicle into the building in an attempt to make entry. The suspects nor the vehicle were at the scene when police arrived, they never made entry into the building, and no property was stolen.

Investigators said they later found an abandoned Hyundai near the scene. The car had damage consistent with that of smashing into a large object, but it’s unclear if it was used at Dunkin Donuts.

They also said the vehicle had damage consistent with a stolen vehicle, but it’s undetermined if the Hyundai was stolen.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.