ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating the latest smash-and-grab burglary at a convenience store on Culver Road.

RPD says that the store — Everyone’s Convenience —had major damage to the front entrance. Investigators said that at least one suspect drove a vehicle through the front doors to make an entrance.

According to the owner of the store, the suspects stole merchandise before leaving the scene. No suspects are in custody.

RPD says they are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information on the burglary to call 911.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.