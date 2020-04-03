1  of  75
RPD investigates shooting, residential robbery

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police are investigating a robbery that took place late Thursday night on Campbell Park in Rochester.

They responded to a house just before 11 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who lives there with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said he was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay. The incident is being investigated as a residential robbery.

There are no suspects in custody.

