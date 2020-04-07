RPD investigates shooting involving Rochester teenager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old male to the hospital.

The Rochester teen was taken to Rochester General Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, officers heard gunshots in the 400 block of Clifford Avenue. Upon investigation, officers learned the teen was taken by private vehicle to the hospital and believed the incidents were related.

No suspects are in custody, but anyone with information is asked to call 911.

