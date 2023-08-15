ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating several car thefts that took place at the parking lot of the Seneca Park Zoo over the last two weeks.

According to RPD, approximately half a dozen cars were taken from the parking lot. No further details have been released in regard to the stolen cars.

