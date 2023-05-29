ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead and a security guard is injured following a double shooting that took place at a bar on East Avenue early Monday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

The shooting occurred at Flour City Station. According to RPD, it appeared that a fight was taking place between the suspect and a 42-year-old man. A security guard went in to break it up, but the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The guard was also shot.

Officers said that, upon arrival, the man had a gunshot wound to his upper body. They attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned that the security guard was taken to Rochester General Hospital. The guard had a gunshot wound that was deemed non-life-threatening.

A man in his 40s is dead after a fight broke out at closing time at Flower City Station Bar after a holiday party. A security guard intervened, and also sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported with non-life-threatening injuries suspect remains at large. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/gFYTpD1RIA — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) May 29, 2023

The shooting, according to investigators, was an isolated incident, and people should feel safe going downtown.

RPD confirms that the suspect is currently at large and the investigation is still ongoing. Parts of East Ave. will be closed during the investigation but will re-open for the parade. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

