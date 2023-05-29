ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced that a female in her late teens was killed during a shootout on Holland Street.

Officers said that a group of people both on foot and in cars were in the parking lot of the Anthony Jordan Health Center. Two individuals began shooting at each other.

The victim, according to RPD, was struck by the gunfire. They said that it did not appear that she was involved in the incident.

She was taken to Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle and was pronounced dead after arrival.

The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the scene and will provide updates as more information comes to light. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

