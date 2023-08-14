ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating Locust Street after an occupied house was hit with gunfire late Sunday night.

According to RPD, they responded to the area for the report of gunshots in the area. They found evidence of gunshots, but no victims.

Later, police discovered the residence that was hit. Inside the home were eight people whose ages range from five months old to 50 years old. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.