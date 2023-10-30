ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a gunpoint robbery that occurred at a 7/11 store on Lyell Avenue.

According to police, the suspect went into the store, took out what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded money. It’s not clear how much money, if any, the individual walked out with.

RPD says that there are no suspects in custody for this incident. They are asking anyone with information on this robbery to call 911.

