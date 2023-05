The ESL on Chestnut St. was robbed Monday afternoon as police continue to investigate and search for the suspect (News 8 WROC/Daniel Finkelstein)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Chestnut Street on Monday afternoon.

Officers said that a man entered the ESL Bank on Chestnut St. and forcefully took some cash before leaving. No injuries were reported.

It is currently unclear how much money the suspect stole from the bank, however RPD says it’s major crimes unit is working to investigate the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call 911.