At least two cars were involved in a crash as RPD and AMR are on scene (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after shots were fired on Aberdeen Street and a stolen vehicle ended up in a car crash on Child Street.

RPD responded to Aberdeen St. for reports of shots fired. Officers said that they learned that a stolen red Kia was involved. They saw what appeared to be the suspected car, but lost it.

RPD said the Kia crashed in the area of Child Street and Campbell Street. The two males in the car ran from the scene but were arrested shortly after.

Officers were able to recover a rifle from the suspects. It is currently unknown if anyone was hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.