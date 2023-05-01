ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a stolen Kia was involved in a car accident in the area of Milburn Street and Edgerton Street Sunday night.

According to RPD, an unoccupied 2014 Kia Sol was found upside down in some bushes. At least one male left the scene.

Officers said that they later discovered that the car was stolen, but it was not reported stolen from the owner.

It’s currently unclear where the vehicle was stolen from and no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

