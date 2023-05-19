Red Apple on North Winton Road was the victim of a burglary, according to RPD (News 8 WROC/Jim Tortora)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a burglary that took place at Red Apple on North Winton Road Friday morning.

According to RPD, the window on the front door was smashed. The unknown suspect then went into the store and took items from inside before leaving.

Police say that it isn’t believed that a car was used to damage the door, but the investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.

