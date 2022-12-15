ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A store on Maple Street was burglarized after a vehicle struck the side of the building, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Police responded to Best Market on Maple St. and found significant damage to the side of the store. After reviewing security footage, investigators said that a moving van-type truck hit the building and created an entry point.

The security footage revealed that the suspect driving the truck got out and then stole items inside the store before driving away.

RPD is currently investigating the situation and anyone with information is asked to call 911.