ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating burglaries that occurred at two different businesses on West Ridge Road early Monday morning.

According to RPD, the front glass doors of Skips on the Ridge and Donuts Delite were found broken. It was confirmed that both businesses had items stolen.

Overnight Donuts Delite on W. Ridge Rd. was broken into. Owner tells me over $6000 worth of damage was done thieves got away with around $200 from the cash register. Here’s a look at the suspect that broke in @News_8 pic.twitter.com/PwMr2xVZSg — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 21, 2023

The owners of Donuts Delite told News 8 that over $6,000 worth of damage was done and the thieves escaped with $200 from the cash register.

The owner of Skips also told News 8 that $150 was stolen from their business after causing damage to the door.

Police say that there are no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing as RPD is following up on leads.

Anyone with information on the two burglaries is asked to call 911.