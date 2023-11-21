ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after gunfire hit a house that had at least one child inside.

According to RPD, they responded to Magnolia Street around 1:47 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. They said they found evidence of gunfire in the area and found the house that was hit.

The house was occupied by eight people at the time, including a four-year-old child. Nobody inside the home was injured.

Officers said that no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.