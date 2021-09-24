RPD investigate Union St. shooting that left 1 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Rochester Police Department officials responded to the Rochester General Hospital (RGH) for a 23-year-old male that had been shot and driven to the facility Thursday around 11 p.m.

Police say the victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and currently being tested for what is considered to be non-life threatening injuries.

The male resident claimed the incident occurred in the area of Central Park and North Union Street.

RPD are still investigating this incident and have not made any arrests as of yet.

