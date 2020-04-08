RPD investigate shots fired on High Street, shelter-in-place since lifted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating an incident after the report of gunshots fired on High Street in Rochester.

Two people are in custody Wednesday morning and the area is now all clear and open after the roads were closed and area residents were asked to shelter-in-place.

According to RPD, officers responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, the officers didn’t find a victim, but confirmed there was a shooting.

At this point it is unclear what led police to put a shelter-in-place for the residents or what the two people are in custody for. High Street between 6th Street and North Goodman Street were blocked off, but the roads have since been cleared.

