RPD investigate possible shooting after teenager sustains gunshot wound near Santee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department found evidence of gunshots that were fired in the area of Emerson and Santee Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Following their initial investigation, officers on the scene were told a 17-year-old male resident was taken to Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot. Police say the victim was shot at least once in the lower body.

RGH is currently treating the teenager’s injuries, which appear non life-threatening.

According to RPD, there are no suspects in custody. There are continuing to investigate the area. Police ask anyone with additional information to call 911.

