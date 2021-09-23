RPD investigate gunfire that damaged house, vehicle on Glenwood Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department received a report of gunfire in the area of Lake and Glenwood Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday overnight.

On-scene officials located a house and a vehicle on Glenwood Avenue that had been damaged by gun strikes. According to police, no one was injured as a result of the crime.

An in-depth investigation into the incident is continuing. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.

