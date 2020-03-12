RPD IDs man killed in Nester Street stabbing

The Rochester Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon as a homicide.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the man killed in an attack on Nester Street on Wednesday.

78-year-old Pedro Santiago was killed.

RPD said the department responded to 14 Nester Street for the report of a male that was bleeding while lying in the front of the doorway. Upon arrival, Fire and EMS attempted life saving measures, but ultimately Santiago died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and RPD said it is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the homicide should call RPD or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.