RPD identify man killed in fatal Lake Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old Rochester resident has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, RPD announced Friday.

Alejandro Jay Ruiz-Rosado was pronounced dead in front of an apartment building near at 633 Lake Avenue. Authorities on scene attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Police believe Ruiz-Rosado’s death was an insolated incident with no risk to the public or nearby neighbors. RPD continues to investigate and asks anyone with additional information to call 911.

