RPD identify 16-year-old killed in Hague Street shooting, charge suspect with murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police identified the victim of the Hague Street shooting that left a 16-year-old dead on Saturday night. The suspect was charged with murder and taken into custody Sunday.

Officers responded to 537 Hague Street for the report of a person shot. At the scene, they found 16-year-old Manuel Rivera, who sustained a gunshot to his upper body. According to RPD, Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident after failed life-saving attempts from responding officers.

In the following day, the Major Crimes Investigation unit identified the suspect as Douglas E. Smith, 31, from Rochester. According to authorities, Smith allegedly shot a 9mm handgun at another subject and fatally striked Rivera, who got caught in crossfire.

Rochester Police say the incident began with an argument over ATV bikes driving by the area at a high-rated speed. It escalated, resulting in Smith allegedly shooting his handgun at another individual which hit Rivera instead. Rivera was not part of the argument not the intended target.

Smith was taken into custody Sunday. He was charged with:

Murder in the second degree.

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.

According to police reports, Smith was arrested earlier in 2020 for allegedly firing multiple gunshots into a family member’s residence after an argument. He was taken into custody following the incident.

Smith posted $25,000 bond and was released from custody on August, 3, 2020. He was indicted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Mischief. Those charges are still pending in Monroe County Court.

Smith is set to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Monday at 9:30 a.m.

