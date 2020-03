ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials have identified the victim of a fatal shooting last weekend in the city.

Officials say 49-year-old Norris Jay, a Rochester resident, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Sunday around 1:10 p.m. on Sanders Street.

Officials say there are no suspects at this time in regards to the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.