RPD identifies homicide victim in Saturday fatal shooting

Crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal shooting on Saturday.

38-year-old Gerard Jones Jr, of Rochester, was shot and killed.

RPD responded to the reports of shots fire at about 3:30 a.m. to 1100 block of Clinton Avenue. While investigating, the RPD received another call of a man that had been shot on Avenue D. The officers responded to 412 Avenue D and found Jones Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Life saving measures were attempted, but shortly after he was pronounced dead at the scene. RPD’s major crimes unit is investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

