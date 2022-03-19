ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department were called to two separate shootings overnight Saturday shortly after 3 a.m.

RPD officials say officers were on scene at Rochester General Hospital for a separate incident when officers were informed of an individual who was dropped off at the hospital with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim has suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper body and staff attempted life saving measures. Shortly after their arrival, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Quinn Mair, 32, from Rochester.

The RPD’s Major Crimes unit is investigating and located a crime scene in the rear parking lot of 215 E. Ridge Road.

According to RPD, there was evidence of an argument between several people before the shooting took place.

No additional details have been released at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 911, Major Crimes at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300 or to email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov