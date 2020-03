ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the woman killed in a homicide earlier this week.

57-year-old Cathy Heinrich, of Rochester, was found unresponsive at 1786 St. Paul Street on Sunday.

Police responded to the 10 p.m. call and determined the death to be suspicious and investigated it as a homicide.

No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.