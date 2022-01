ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A house was shot at multiple times overnight Saturday in Rochester in the area of Wentworth Street and New York Street.

“This multiple dwelling was occupied by a total of eight people, three of which were under the age of 6,” the Rochester Police Department said.

Officers say no one was struck by gunfire or injured. The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.