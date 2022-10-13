ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed during an attempted robbery on Monroe Avenue Thursday morning.

Rochester police say officers were led to the 600 block of Monroe Avenue just before 2 a.m. for the report of a large fight. Upon their arrival, the fight was already broken up, but a 57-year-old man was found intoxicated and suffering from at least one stab wound.

Authorities believe the fight was also an attempted robbery, eventually leading to the stabbing. The man was rushed to Strong Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to dial 911. Officers have since reopened the area to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

